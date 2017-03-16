Jewish vs. Israeli Morality

Excerpt from this day’s program: …This is why there is no peace. Abbas the moderate has presided over the naming of streets and little parks after the most satanic of Arab terrorists and for this is upheld as leader of the moderate camp among the Palestinians with whom Israel should make peace. Not that Israelis have the spirit to declare peace talks futile with such a man, really, such a people. Yesterday the obscure UN agency called the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia issued a report written by the notoriously deranged antiJew Jew academic Richard Falk, as demented as David Irving in his antiJew craziness, which inter alia blasted Israel for its Right of Return for Jews only – and never mind the scores of officially Arab and Muslim states. An officially Jewish one is an act of “racial domination” and “apartheid,” according to Falk. But all Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon could say is that “the attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East creating a false analogy is despicable and constitutes a blatant lie.” No. This is not an attempt to smear the “only true democracy” in the Middle East. It is the attempt to smear the only Jewish state in the world. Democracy has nothing to do with it. The problem with Israelis is rooted in the core fallacy of secular Zionism which is that problem of antisemitism can be solved when the Jews have their own state. This obliterates thousands of year of delusional myths of Jewish perfidy that had nothing and have nothing to do with statehood for the Jews. The existence of the Zionist state has clearly not vanquished lunatic Jew-hatred…