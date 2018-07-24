Israel’s “Galoot” Jews

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The Israel has become its worst nightmare: a replica of the cringing Diaspora Jew. Yeah, sure, we are a world-class military people and we use our military to kill Jew-killers and defend this spark plug of country, where life, aside from the violence of the antiJews is many levels of goodness above those of our hate-filled neighbors, which fact only pours the oil of envy on fire of their hatred. Still, we have become what the early Zionists sneered at: a people cringing before a local persecuting goy, if not physically but then spiritually, embodied in our acceptance of the narrative of today’s anti-Jew society. In every generation there have been antiJews and in this one they say that we Jews are guilty of stealing Palestine from the Palestinians and we agree if not directly than at least by acknowledging in the first place the existence of a Palestinian people and therefore, like all peoples, they have a right to an independent just like the Jews. The Jews say this is their ancient homeland and so do the “Palestinians.” And at Bar-Ilan University in 2009, Israel’s prime minister agreed. He said “The ‘Palestinians” are entitled to a state in Ancient Philistia just like us Jews, and the only obstacle is working out the proper conditions.”