Israel’s Essential Neurosis

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Consider this: The Zionists sold themselves as proud Jews instead of those Yiddish-speaking victims of the Holocaust who walked like sheep into the gas chambers, but for the last 50 years the Zionist state has refused to annex, to claim for its own, the land called Judea, root name of the word Jew. Prudence is a great virtue in a statesman and one can make the case for not doing that, not imposing Israeli law, but surely no harm could have come from publicly declaring this land is our land as of right. We might have said because we so love peace and have no imperialist ambitions to harm the Arabs in Judea and Samaria, we are willing to part with some of our land, but the “Palestinian” claims are completely bogus. What stopped Israelis from shooting down as soon as it raised its ugly head, the myth of the Palestinians, the allegedly real, legal, original, authentic owners of Palestine? One would think that the career of Joseph Goebbels had no lesson for Israelis. He said if you are going to tell a lie, make a big one, and this one sure is…