The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Feb
07

Israel’s Electoral Follies

  Thursday - February 7, 2019 7:47 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Today the MSM published the results of the Likud primary, meaning, a numbered list of candidates according to the number of their supporters. We know the position of every one on the list, and I ask you, what good is it for me to know the results of this vote? What is the significance for the people of Israel to know that Gideon Saar is now No. 5, he who is perceived as a rival for power to Netanyahu? What does it matter that Miri Regev is No. 6 and Nir Barkat No. 9?

This is a politically meaningless exercise and in effect a massive deceit perpetrated on the voting public…
