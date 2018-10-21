Israel and the Goyim

…You know, I’m pretty sure that the Jews living in Muslim countries did not call what Israelis call the Arabs, Arabs. That is an Israeli practice.

I know for sure that the Jews in Tunisia and the Jews in Yemen, where I have been, and have reason to believe Iraqi Jews likewise, did not call the Arabs Arabs. Just like my Polish and Russian Yiddish-speaking grandparents, they called them goyim. In Yemen they pronounce it joyim.

Today’s Israeli society is probably the first in Jewish history not to use the word goy…