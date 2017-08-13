Gaza the Bloodsucking Leech

…Last week Frank Gaffney, erstwhile Deputy Secretary of Defense now of the Center for Security Policy called for McMaster’s dismissal. And the post last week by Daniel Greenfield on McMaster was comprehensive. He has gutted the National Security Council of backers of the foreign policy of Donald Trump who were appointed by his predecessor Michael Flynn. McMaster has restored Obama era appointees to prominence. Gaffney said Trump opposed virtually every aspect of the McMaster agenda, including the concept of “radical Islamic terrorism” The Lieutenant General has more tolerant views of the Muslim Brotherhood.

But the clincher for me, as for Gaffney, is the revelation that McMaster, appointed in February, personally granted in April a predecessor in the position, Susan Rice, continued access to top secret information.

I find this simply astonishing. Gaffney rightly said, “This speaks volumes about Gen. McMaster’s poor judgment and loyalties and affirms the necessity of his termination forthwith.”