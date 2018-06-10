Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jun
10

Enough With the Restraint Already

  Sunday - June 10, 2018 4:57 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Noah said to his son Ham that his seed would be “slaves of slaves,” and for sure, when I see masses of Muslims at prayer, I see slaves, face to the floor.

Islam is a like funhouse mirror, reverse image of Yiddishkeit. We celebrate out escape from slavery once a year with a festive meal and remember it in our prayers every 24 hours, versus Islam, which means not freedom, not liberty, but submission. For them, piety is submission to the point of self-annihilation. Dee Tayreh zahgt/ the Torah says, “Choose Life!” We toast one another Lechaim!/To Life! versus our evil twin, as they might say in Hollywood, the sons of Ishmael who celebrate death, and they proudly admit to this. It is a commonplace for Muslims to snicker at us Jews by saying that they will win because we Jews love life and they love death.”
