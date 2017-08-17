Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Aug
17

Enemies of Jewishness

  Thursday - August 17, 2017 8:31 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Wasn’t that a weird chant those deranged Jew-haters in Charlottesville were chanting? “We will not let the Jews replace us.” Now what could that mean?

It means Jews will outlive us and we will disappear from history. Our lifestyle of hatred is the enemy of the Jews.

What separates Israelis and Ishmaelites is the human capacity for compassion for others even to those who belong to our mortal enemies.

This is not the Muslim way. This is the civilized way and the inner barbarian in antiJews to this very day hates us for that…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives