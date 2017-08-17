Enemies of Jewishness

…Wasn’t that a weird chant those deranged Jew-haters in Charlottesville were chanting? “We will not let the Jews replace us.” Now what could that mean?

It means Jews will outlive us and we will disappear from history. Our lifestyle of hatred is the enemy of the Jews.

What separates Israelis and Ishmaelites is the human capacity for compassion for others even to those who belong to our mortal enemies.

This is not the Muslim way. This is the civilized way and the inner barbarian in antiJews to this very day hates us for that…