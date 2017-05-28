Shai ben-Tekoa

Delusions of the Left

  Sunday - May 28, 2017 5:39 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…And never mind the history of the last 24 years since the allegedly messianic age of Oslo Peace kicked in and exposed the wrongheadedness of catering to the delusion of an age-old “Palestinian” people here with the identical right of the Jews to call this tiny country its national home.

For the revelers last night shaking their fists at President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, the conflict is about the absence of a state in Judea and Samaria for the “Palestinians” with Israel the guilty obstacle to peace. This too is evidence of a psychological disorder, a kind of spiritual auto-immune disease in which the patient’s immune system fails and even experiences the host body has hostile. These are Israeli Jews who are blocked from calling Judea and Samaria by their Hebrew names, preferring the empty no-name name of “West Bank” preferred by world antiJewry. A Jew who cannot say Judea and Samaria is a Jew with a problem…
