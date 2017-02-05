Dejudaizing The Holocaust

…Heaven help these Americans of Jewish extraction being cliquish and clannish. An English friend, a gentile, told me people don’t like Jews because they stick together.

Which I take to mean we like each other and preserving our ancient heritage as a people unmatched in the history of the human race.

The early Christians sneered at the Jews for claiming a special covenant with G-d when everyone has a special covenant with G-d. Greedy Jews don’t want to share their special relationship.

Like the Jews today who don’t want to share the Holy Land with the Palestinians. The Holy Land is holy to the three great Abrahamic religions and the Jews have no right to hog it all. Greedy Jews refuse to share the Holy Land with the victims of their Zionism.

There is no peace because the Jews won’t share their capital with another people with as much right to their capital as the Jews.

And lately it seems, when it comes to the Holocaust, these greedy Jew don’t want to share that either…