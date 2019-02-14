Defending Ilhan Omar. For Real.

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I look to three supports for my belief in the existence of G-d. One, the Five Books of Moses, the greatest piece of literature inhuman for its genius, its artistry, its emotional and ethical depths; its poetry. In my own research, I read shelves of books on Arabs and Islam written by fine scholars and historians. But the best book for understanding the Arabs and their stolen version of Yiddishkeit called Islam is the Torah miSinai. The portrait of Ishmael is so rich, truthful and concise. A dozen verses contain more insight into the Arabs and Islam than whole the books on those shelves…