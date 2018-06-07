Bravo! Miri Regev

Excerpt from this day’s program: …One of the characteristics of agitated antiJew is hating the Jews for being guilty of the hater’s own guilt. For a classic example, Adolf Hitler, who wanted to conquer the world like any barbarian aggressor of old, Genghis Kahn, Attila the Hun, Alexander the Great, and accused the Jews of conspiring to overrun the world, impoverish and enslave mankind, and the Jews would do that by first killing all Germans then using Deutschland as their base to enslave everyone else. So his war, the Holocaust was preempting the Jews and exterminating them before they did that to him and his Aryans, his mirror image perversion of the Jewish notion of the Chosen People chosen to spread the word of the existence of one G-d who wants his creation to behave themselves. Against this conception, Hitler invented the notion of a Master Race…