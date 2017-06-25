Bibi, the Reform and the Wall

Excerpt from this day’s program: …On Friday, JPost ran a story on Israel losing Jewish college students support in the U.S. And Makor Rishon reported on the latest demographic according to which most of the Jewish adults in the U.S. between 25 and 54 have no children. Demographic studies since 1990 have shown consistently the ever-rising intermarriage rate whose the numbers also show that the children of these marriages most probably will not identity as Jews, and why should they? For them, Jewishness is emptiness. At best, some nostalgia and the Holocaust. That is all the Reform teach their kids year in and year out. Being a Jew is being hunted and murdered. No wonder most turn their backs on the Reform Temples they attended as kids. No good can come from lying about these self-identified Reformers as engaged in recognizably Jewish thought and practice…