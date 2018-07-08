Bibi Stumbles & The Higher Criticism

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yes, we have never had such supporters as Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, and while it is true that Iraq of Saddam with its 100 army divisions belongs to history and is therefore no threat to us; and while it is true the Syrian Army and Air Force as a threat also belong to history, it is not good that the Gaza envelope communities continue to suffer. Hundreds of thousands of Jews are suffering, and the only hint of an explanation so far was an anonymous security source in Israel Hayom who said the focus is on Syria and the Iranians, and I say this is a bad omen. I also suspect that one reason for the paralysis is the deterrence HAMAS wields against us. And what is there deterrence? A repeat of 2014 in which one missile out of Gaza landed close enough to Ben Gurion Airport for the Muslim Brother in the Oval Office to declare Ben-Gurion a war zone thus crippling international air traffic into and out of Israel. We are the height of the tourist season and the last thing Israel wants is a repeat of 2014 that HAMAS is capable of…