The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Oct
23

BDS – What Is It?

  Tuesday - October 23, 2018 12:58 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…This is what so-called BDS stands for. It lies that it is only against the presence of Israeli Jews in the West Bank which they believe the Balestinians rightfully own and should govern as part of an independent state and have the right to evict all the half-million-plus Jews living on its soil that bears the source name of the Jews themselves.

In this alone, BDS is an antisemitic, politicide-bent operation. Where is it written that the “West Bank” must become the last patch of dry land outside Araby and Islam on the planet to legally deny Jews residence? What would Alan Dershowitz say if the next Cambridge, Mass. City Council where he made his home for decades is taken over by the radical left and declares that all Jews must leave? Where is it written that Judea and Samaria must be Judenrein?
