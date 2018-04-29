“Barbaric” Is The Word

…And I never cease to be amazed at how the MSM in Israel, around the world, calls these rioters “Palestinians” when they are a HAMAS mob, which is the Muslim Brotherhood. The label “Palestinians” is nothing but a disguise, camouflage, an oriental veil.

In Gaza, the Muslim Brotherhood rules, whose principle rival is Fatah, allegedly a secular, national movement, and never mind that the name is a chapter title in the Quran. HAMAS also must contend with the smaller cells called Islamic Jihad, al-Qaida, ISIS, whatever. These too are camouflage for their essential Hamitic-Ishmaelitic character that produces not an advanced society but a culture of gangs. All male clubs bent on violence against al-Yahud.

So the IDF was forced into killing only four of these homicidal-suicidal Arab Muslim maniacs, though judging from the reportage, the aggression by the sons of Ishmael was grown in intensity…