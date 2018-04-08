Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Apr
08

Arab Rocks and AntiJew Jews

  Sunday - April 8, 2018 2:59 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…This Friday only 9 of them had to be destroyed like diseased cattle, or rabid donkeys. For sure. this behavior could not be more primitive. It is literally Stone Age behavior, when the first humanoids learned they could kill animals and other people with rocks.

For sure. they revel in the violence and test their mettle against al-Yahud, daring the devil to kill them. For sure, it is violent behavior leading to bloodshed and death but otherwise has absolutely no connection to actual warfare. This behavior has no military significance. It is a psycho drama in which these thuggish Arab teenagers act out their lunatic hatred of Jews, infected with a kind of intellectual, spiritual rabies that drives them mad with delusions of Jews as devils who you throw rocks at…
