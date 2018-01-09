AntiJewism in Transformation

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yesterday, the British Foreign and Commonwealth office issued a statement reporting on Foreign Minister Boris Johnson telling his fantasy counterpart, Balestine’s foreign minister Riyad Malki, that the UK fully endorses the Two-State Solution and believes the future Palestinian states should have Jerusalem as its capital. “I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two state solution, the urgent need to renew peace negotiations and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem…Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.” This is in line with the reaction of the Prime Ministress Teresa to the US recognition of the Jerusalem a month ago. At that time she said the same thing; the identical words a “shared capital of the Israelis and the Palestinian states in line with security council resolutions, we regard East Jerusalem as part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. And there you have it, ladies and gentlemen: The Occupied Palestine Territories is simultaneously the name of a place that also declares this place belongs to the “Palestinians.” And since the Jews are not Palestinians, they have no right to be in these “Occupied Palestinian territories.” This is functionally a religious creed…