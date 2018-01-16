Abbas Rants

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yes, the top story in the MSM was the speech delivered by this antisemitic enemy of civilization Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday to not the Palestinian Authority but the Palestine Liberation Organization, the legal parent company of the shell company called the Palestinian Authority. Abbas spoke to the Central Committee of the PLO, which point not one Israeli pundit that I saw took note of. Not surprisingly the focus was on his statements of policy and perversions of history. He said Pres Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was a slap in the face to the PA and the PA will slap back. He said Trump “stabbed the Palestinians in the back,” which I found fascinating, for that is what his homicidal Muslims have been doing to us in the Knife Intifada of the last two years. What is wrong with a stab in the back when you want to get your way? Who is he to complain about a stab in the back?