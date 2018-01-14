Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jan
14

A Spiritual Autoimmune Disease

  Sunday - January 14, 2018 2:39 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…It is some kind of autoimmune disease, a spiritual autoimmune disease the aggression against Jews by Jews. For example, the current kingpins at the Jerusalem Post who have turned the paper into a mouthpiece for the so-called Reform Jews who are dying off at warp speed.

It is a fair bet that as the percentage of self-defined Reform Jews in Israel is statistically insignificant, so is the percentage of Reform Jewish readers of the Post. In this it does a disservice to its readers…
Northern Israel
Netanya
