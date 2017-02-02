A Pseudo-Gentile Jewish Pogrom

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So here was this regular columnist in the newspaper of the allegedly peace-loving, compromising PA who claimed UN Sec’y-Gen’l Guterres “sinned against peace and the Palestinian-Israel political agreement when he expressed his belief in the connection between Judaism and Jerusalem. Mr. Antonio, if you care about history and if it is important to you, you should know that Jerusalem and all of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea are the land of the Palestinian people and their history is its history.” The Arabs say these things all the time and Israel never says anything in rebuttal, rather dismissal. A man who thinks like this is not a man you want to cooperate with. He is incapable of cooperating because his mind operates in a very different way…