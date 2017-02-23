A Judicial Revolution

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Shaked is a non-observant Jewess and thus a bit out of place in the Jewish Home Party, which in its previous incarnation was known as the National Religious Party, but no matter. Politically, she is in the name space as her party when it comes to the enemy Arabs and the right of Jews to live in Judea and Samaria. Shaked threatened the committee that selects High Court judges, where the judges have had a veto over any candidate, that unless they relent, she would legislate an end to their power and cut them out all together from the process…