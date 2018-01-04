Yes to the Death Penalty!

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So yesterday the Knesset passed the first of three readings of a bill calling for the death penalty for terrorists. Only twice in Israel’s history were people executed: a tragically convicted, innocent Jew for alleged treason during the War of Independence – posthumously exonerated — and then Adolf Eichmann who was hung. And I think not only the death penalty for terrorists but any murderer. That is what the Torah prescribes. Right after the Great Flood, G-d calls for that. There is nothing immoral or wrong about the death penalty, not when prescribed by the Creator of All Things…