Yes to the Death Penalty!

  Thursday - January 4, 2018 11:00 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…So yesterday the Knesset passed the first of three readings of a bill calling for the death penalty for terrorists. Only twice in Israel’s history were people executed: a tragically convicted, innocent Jew for alleged treason during the War of Independence – posthumously exonerated — and then Adolf Eichmann who was hung.

And I think not only the death penalty for terrorists but any murderer. That is what the Torah prescribes. Right after the Great Flood, G-d calls for that. There is nothing immoral or wrong about the death penalty, not when prescribed by the Creator of All Things…
