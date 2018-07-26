Shai ben-Tekoa

Why There Is No Peace

  Thursday - July 26, 2018 2:23 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…The enemy, the sons of Ishmael who do this do us, are looking to do what they did in 2014; provoke us for the sake of provoking us. It gives them pleasure. And they are not the types who daydream of a future peaceful life after they get what they want. They are getting what they want, which is the daily right to attempt to kill Jews at random.

And I expect we will see a replay of 2014, an IDF operation that once again smashes and smashes and smashes until the other side cries Uncle…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
