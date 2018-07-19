Why People Hate Jews

Excerpt from this day’s program: …“You lot stick together,” an old, ex-English gentile friend was explaining to me why people don’t like Jews. “You lot stick together.” In other words, it is not anything physical about you Jews that puts people off. It’s not even your beliefs or behavior. It is that you do not let go of your national identity at the same time you want to be accepted as patriotic Englishmen. You refuse to jettison the beliefs and behaviors of your ancestors and thus have a second identity that other English people don’t have. In other words, because the hostility is not physical, not racial, not biological, the average Englishman is willing to accept a Jew as fellow Brit, but that means giving up your sense of nationhood with Jews elsewhere in the world. It is the very identity of Jews as a separate community that the goy resents and doubly so because it is such a successful community…