Why Israel Has No Constitution

Excerpt from this day’s program: …From the mid-1930s to the mid-1970s, a Biblical generation of forty years, the return to Zion was dominated by Zionists who ironically preferred to be called that rather than Jews. Palestine, brought to life as a jurisdiction, was the Zionists’ greatest pride and joy because then they could call themselves Palestinians, and not Jews. As my book exposes, during most of those 40 years, no Arab would be caught dead calling himself a Palestinian, not when their leader was Haj Amin who denied there was such a country. They had for a banner the Shield of David, mistranslated into English Star of David, who was a warrior, a lover and a poet, which pleased the first Zionists but not his religiosity, the content of his poems. On their flag, they placed it between two stripes calling to mind the stripes on a prayer shawl, and in both cases they, so to speak, embezzled Jewish religious symbols because they themselves were without religion. In a way, the flag of Israel is a kind of copyright infringement…