Whose Temple Mount is it, anyway?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Israel has robotically declared sovereignty rule over the Temple Mount for the last half century but for years that has not been true. And, really, to be honest about it, Israeli rule lasted less than a day thanks to one of the most important Zionist anti-Jew Jews in history, Moshe Dayan who famously, or should we stay, infamously, ordered the Israeli flag hoisted atop the Dome of the Rock that Wednesday in June 1967 to be taken down and not only that. He would soon famously, rather infamously, rhetorically and sarcastically ask, “Who needs this Vatican?” And by that he surely meant the Dome of the Rock, the Temple Mount and all it stood for. Moshe Dayan in his sort of autobiography wrote of religious Jews as if they were from another planet. In his mind, religion was indistinguishable from superstition, myth, folklore, voodoo. His question expressed the pinnacle of the socialist Zionists who dominated here in the 1930s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Constituting no more than 5% and usually on 3% of the Jewish population, the communards in their communes and collective villages, kibbutzim moshavim invented by Moshe Dayan’s father ran the government, the national labor organization, the military, the culture. They were the aristocracy, and Moshe Dayan was their iconic, living embodiment of the new Jew. No businessman, he was a socialist. No cowardly Jew, he was a fighter and Dayan was allegedly so calm and brave under fire, it was almost pathological. Whatever his other virtues and defects, he was remarkably brave…