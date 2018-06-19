Who Cares What the Goyim Think?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Jerusalem, unlike so many important cities in the world, did not rise along a river or a coast. There are no minerals and natural resources here to make it an attractive economic center. Until just recently in human history, traveling from Jaffa to Jerusalem was not so easy. In the 19th century, it was a two-day journey on the backs of animals. There was no road fit for wheeled vehicles and in fact all of Palestine was like that until the Jews began to purposely arrive from the Diaspora with the idea of bringing it back to life. Zionist historians mark the year 1870 as the beginning, which makes sense, for this was decade in which the term anti-Semitism became as much a topic among the chattering classes as would a century later it as replaced by chatter about the Palestinians and their righteous claim to victimhood at the hands of racist Jews a.k.a. Israelis. In every generation, with its changing circumstances, the presentation of Jew-hatred mutates with the times and like a chameleon alters its appearance…