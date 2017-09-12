Whither Trump?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …During the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, Harold Rhode of the State Department discovered this store of objects in Saddam’s secret police offices. It had been flooded in a fire but much was salvageable, work that thanks to Rhode was done in the States. And now the State Department wants to follow through on an agreement with the Iraqi government over ownership of this archive and return it to Iraq where no Jews live any more; return it to the successor regime of a criminal thief, Saddam and his minions, who plain and simple confiscated all these materials will all the guilty conscience of their marauding Bedouin armed highwaymen forebears. Jewish groups are howling and rightly so at the thought that the US is going ahead with sending these stolen goods belonging to the Jewish people back to the successor regime that stole them…