What’s With Donald Trump?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …It took years for me to learn this but I sensed something like at the time. Put another, the Oslo madness opened my eyes to the nature of the Israeli Left as I had not really known for almost thirty years. I never realized how hostile they were to Jewishness. I never realized how secular Zionism had not been, as advertised, a movement to restore pride in being Jewish; Zionists as the real proud Jews, unlike those contemptible Diaspora Jews who kowtowed to their gentile oppressors. At its most extreme, such Israelis could only sneer at the Jews who “walked like sheep into the gas chambers.” Why didn’t they fight back? I always thought this was uncharitable and nastily ignorant about the realities of the Holocaust that made such resistance impossible and had nothing to do with cowardice. But I never realized how deep was the crusade among the Israeli left that dominated the country to transform the Jewish people into a normal people…