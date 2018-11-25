What Israelis Cannot Say

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Nobody ever said such a thing for two decades. What also was a watershed moment post-67 was the interview on the war’s second anniversary with the new Prime Minister of Israel Golda Meir of blessed memory, that opens my book. Golda told the London Sunday times there never was a Palestinian people, as the myth in 1968, that crazy year, saw the birth in common speech of a heretofore unheard of nation with a role in the Arab-Israeli conflict. UN Security Council Resolution 242 five months after the war said nothing of any “Palestinians.” So, Golda was responding in June of ‘69 to the birth in the previous lunatic year of 1968 when Israel’s enemies began talking of a “Palestinian” people that had been in residence for thousands of years whose country the Zionists stole from them. Golda said there were no “Palestinians” at the time of the Balfour Declaration of 1917 or 1922 with the birth of Mandatory Palestine. And she had to know because she had made aliya the year before from Denver, Colorado, by way of Milwaukee and Kiev where she was born…