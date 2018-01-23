What Is Abrahamic?

…Christians have the holy sites within Jerusalem, but as for the rest of the city, its plumbing, electricity network, telephone, garbage collection, road maintenance, only the Jews are involved. It is simply not true that Jerusalem is holy to three faiths.

Christians at least have their sites of transcendent meaning, their highway to the divine.

But the Muslims? What? They have this 1001 Nights miracle story about a man riding on a flying horse through the sky from the homeland of the Arabs, landing on the site of the Jews’ Temple Mount, where he jumped up to heaven, rising through seven heavens -“I’m in 7th heaven” – an idea stolen from the Talmud where he met all the great Jewish giants, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses Aaron then descended back to his flying horse and flew back to Mecca, and all in one night.

This is a religiously significant event? What is its content? All it means is that the Muslims are now the favorite people of Allah…