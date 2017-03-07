We Owe Them Nothing

Excerpt from this day’s program: …You got that? These Arabs have been the incubators of mad dog Jew-killers in every generation over the last one hundred years since the Balfour Declaration. In the 1950s, the fedayeen, as they called themselves, a synonym for martyrs, a religious concept. Their terror raids and murders led to the Sinai war of 1956. In the 1950s, today’s so-called West Bank was de facto Jordanian territory and all along the so-called Green Line Arabs were wont to cross it to murder Jews at random. Then in 1967 the Arabs states tried again to destroy Israel, only Israel routed the Jordanian Army, and ever since the locals have been a source not only terror atrocities but mass approval of them. And we are told that if we want to keep control of Judea and Samaria, we have to give them the vote in our Knesset, make them equal citizens in the Jewish state. And I state that this scenario is an example of antisemitism for expecting behavior of Jews that is simply inhuman. What sober community would do such a thing?