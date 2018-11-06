Shai ben-Tekoa

Varieties of Jew-Hate

  Tuesday - November 6, 2018 4:30 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Think of your radio with its different frequencies broadcasting to different communities. And hating Jews appears in different formats depending on the community. For example, professional politicians and diplomats these days have a psychological block when it comes to thinking clearly about antisemitism, arguably the spiritual fuel of the Second World War that ended the lives of sixty million people. You know how I’ve pointed out the eerily similar behavior of world governments on the UN’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day. They all issue statements referencing not only antisemitism and as a bad thing but lots of other forms of bigotry, prejudice and hatred…
