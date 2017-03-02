Trump’s Verbal Dodge

Excerpt from this day’s program: …That is all he had to say about Israel on Tuesday in his shamelessly patriotic speech to both Houses of Congress. Shamelessly he said he was the president of the United States not of the world, which was of course an implicit jab at his predecessor and his idolaters, those Olympian internationalists who have transcended the cliquish and clannish idea of countries having borders. Come to think of it, this was John Lennon’s song Imagine come to life. “Imagine there’s no countries. It isn’t hard to do. Nothing to kill or die for. And no religion, too. Imagine all the people Living life in peace.” President Trump also with venom stuck it to his predecessor when in George Bush 41 “read my lips fashion” he slowly named “radical Islamic terrorism” to be the enemy. How did we ever survive those eight years when Barack Hussein ibn Barack Hussein Obama, after every massacre in the world by these agents of Satan, the most evil people on earth, these 9-11 lunatics, these ISIS head-choppers, mass murderers from Ft. Hood to the Bataclan, would tell people Islam had nothing to do with it? How did we ever put up with it?