Trump’s Triumph

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I caught of a glimpse on Israeli TV last night of the former Ministress of Foreign Affairs, Princess of Peace Tsipora bas Eitan Livni expressing hope that under President Trump a deal can be arranged, a peace deal, because Tsipi still doesn’t get it. The enemy, the other side has never known peace. The lunacy of the Oslo peace process was the fantasy that while the Arabs have never made peace between themselves, with us Jews they were ready for peace, meaning they really meant it when they said they wanted only the West Bank and Gaza for their ancient state. That so many people believed Arafat and Abbas on the White House lawn was shameful…