Trump’s Speech and a New Lexicon

Excerpt from this day’s program: …But the worrisome aspect of his speech was the setting of the bar too high when he strives to crush Islamic terrorism in Afghanistan. I wonder in his military prep school classes they ever discussed historic generals and their strategies for their conquests, but when it came to Afghanistan, none of them succeeded. Look at the Soviets in the 1980s finding in Afghanistan who were ultimately routed like every other empire that tried to conquer this country. So it was good that Trump the realist has no woolly-headed nonsense in his head about nation-building, but not good if he thinks he can crush Islamic terrorism in that country. Has there ever been a century since the 7th when Muslims were not attacking one another?