Trump’s Good and Less Good Words

…But then came the political pabulum of moral equivalence. “I call upon all people – Jews, Christians, Muslims, and every faith, tribe, and creed – to draw inspiration from this ancient city, to set aside our sectarian differences, to overcome oppression and hatred, and to give all children the freedom and hope and dignity written into our souls.”

Excuse me, but the violence here is about not giving children freedom, hope and dignity but denying the Jews the right to live in peace, prosperity and tranquility in our own self-governing, sovereign Jewish state. Islam has never known such a political entity and doctrinally cannot accept it.

Trump went on “That historic summit in Riyadh represents a new opportunity for people throughout the Middle East to overcome sectarian and religious divisions to extinguish the fires of extremism…”

Excuse me again, Mr. President, but the term extremism is a lie, a camouflage word. The phrase should be “to extinguish the fires of Islam” on the warpath as these Hamitic Ishmaelites have always been at war with one another and the Jews.

He used it again when saying “We must build a coalition of partners who share the aim of stamping out extremism.” More verbal smoke…