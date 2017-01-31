Trump’s Dejudaized Speech Writer

Excerpt from this day’s program: …They invented this ahistorical phantom of a people that never was and claim they are its descendants, an occupied people. As my book shows at length, the invention of the Palestinians was an imitation of the Muslims in Algeria in the 1950s, the country created by the French, who claimed to be the indigenous Algerian nation, because these were words people in the West wanted to here. Had the Muslims there cast their rebellion in religious terms, they would not have won the support of intellectuals in the post-religious West. Hence, Arabs here say the UN should look after “occupied peoples,” when in reality, it is we, the Jews, who suffer the occupation of our country by Arabs who came after here the Zionists started to bring the land back to life. Ishmael is a thief. Rashi said he became a highwayman, an armed robber of defenseless people in transit, and he remains a thief, even a slave of his appetite for everything the Jews have. The Muslim Arabs are also, because of their perverted version of Jewishness called Submission, are totalitarians in their insistence that everyone think and believe as they do. Not thinking well about Islam and Muhammad is experienced as an aggression, an insult to Islam. Muslims are the mind police. Here Senor Guterres recited recorded history, and the PA Minister of Jerusalem tells him to apologize for thinking what he thinks and saying what he said…