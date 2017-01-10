Today’s Anti-Jew Lexicon

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Today in Chicago at the McCormick Center, the Muslim Brotherhood Agent in the Oval Office will celebrate himself and be cheered by his adoring fans for his brilliant accomplishments over eight years, which for many will include his stabbing Israel in the back. If not doing something to halt the constant murder of fellow African-Americans in his city. And he is not finished. On Sunday Paris he may send John Kerry to participate in this century’s version of the Spanish Inquisition dealing with the perfidious Jews, that kangaroo court of 70 nations come to point thumbs down at the world’s only, tiny, Jewish state. And whatever text they produce may wind up in another UN Security Resolution stabbing at Israel before this Muslim antisemite in the Oval Office leaves the White House on the 20th. One busy little antiJew is he. He will exploit his last minutes stabbing at the Jews as he began his first term in office making his first phone call as president to the same Jew-killer Mahmoud Abbas. One can only wonder how much time it will take after he leaves office before even the right-wing MSM dares to call him — for the first time in public — an antisemite. We shall see…