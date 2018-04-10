Shai ben-Tekoa

Those Inhuman Jews

  Tuesday - April 10, 2018 1:53 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…One of the characteristics of the antiJew is the blurred vision of Jews as perpetrators of atrocious behavior, evil behavior. For centuries. goyim believed the Jews’ religion commanded them to murder gentiles for their blood, a necessary ingredient in the matza for Passover. And never mind that Jews, unlike most of the rest of mankind, do not ingest blood when they eat meat. Yet in this fantasy, Jews are functionally vampires dependent on gentile, human blood…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
