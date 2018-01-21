The War on Shabbat

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The Jews were nicknamed by the illiterate Arabs the people of the Book, which Book opens with the words, “In the Beginning G-d created heaven and earth.” In the beginning, G-d. Without that concept no definition of the Jews can be accurate. So yesterday in Ashdod, home to Russians like Avigdor Lieberman, people of Jewish extraction who do not believe as Jews have believed and do not live Jewish lives, some 2,500 showed up to protest the new law calling for the continuation of an Israeli law since day one of this country. Shabbos, Saturday, was to be a day without commerce. Now’s there’s an irony for you: for centuries Jews have been portrayed as money grubbing money-lenders, Shylocks, when it is the anti-capitalist Leftist antiJews who cannot suspend commerce for even one day a week. Who is the greed-head here?