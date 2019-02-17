Shai ben-Tekoa

Feb
17

The Two-State Solution Heresy

  Sunday - February 17, 2019 3:23 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…And this way of thinking is still prevalent among the post-religious Jews in Israel is evidence that these people learned nothing over the last 25 years. A minor brouhaha today was the political opinion of a newscaster who is paid to report the news and not comment on it, but Israelis chronically resist “parking between the lines.” Starting with the corrupt, iconic Israeli sabra President Ezer Weizmann, followed by Shimon Peres and the current Ruvy Rivlin, these men licensed themselves to pontificate on politics, Israel post-religious a.k.a. Leftists in journalism likewise conflate reportage with opinion, and commonly trash classical Zionist beliefs…
