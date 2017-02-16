The Two Friedmans

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And what is so angering in this emerging camp in the West is their lying as a way of life, of being in the world. Little Tommy Friedman his front page column in the International New York Times today accused the president of “utterly failing to appreciate the corrosive impact of on our democracy of his indulgence of Russia’s hacking our election.” But I, for one, have yet to read, hear, one explanation of how this hacking affected the election results. There is this attempt to make of the contacts between Michel Flynn and other administration figures with the Russians evidence of some kind of traitorous sell out on America in cahoots with the Russians. Donald Trump Mr. Capitalism in league with Vladimir Putin, product of the Soviet Union and its KGB. This is what Hitler thought. This is how he understood the strange alliance between Capitalist America and Communist Russia against him. In his deranged mind, both Moscow and Washington were controlled by Jews pretending in each capital to be either capitalists or Bolsheviks but deep down it was the international Jewish conspiracy against him…