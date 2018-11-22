Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Nov
22

The Slanderers, III

  Thursday - November 22, 2018 9:09 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Hating Jews is an equal opportunity hatred. You don’t have to be a gentile to hate Jews. Indeed, three times daily for thousands of years, Jewish men make mention of such people in our prayers. The slanderers. We call this central prayer the 18 Blessings, which was true in the beginning but no longer when about the year 100, in Yavneh a curse was issued against those in that year who sneered at their home people and collaborated with the Romans…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives