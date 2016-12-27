The Root Cause, II

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I must express my wonderment at and gratitude for the reactions of Americans to what Obama did to Israel, leastwise judging by what I read on the Net and see on FOX TV. I am speaking of the politicians and pundits. What Obama did was such an obvious stab in the back, even Alan Dershowitz who supported Obama not once but twice saw which way the wind was blowing and the trimmed his sails accordingly. One after the other, politicians and pundits see nothing political in Obama’s behavior. What’s at work, they all understand now, is antisemitism. Obama’s antisemitism. And not only his but the UN’s. Said Senator Lindsey Graham said, “I anticipate this vote will create a backlash in Congress against the United Nations. The organization is increasingly viewed as antisemitic and seems to have lost all sense of proportionality.”