The Muslim Brotherhood On the Run

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The top story in Israel today was of course the top story all over the Middle East the isolation of Qatar by more than a half-dozen, fellow Muslim states for its support for the Muslim Brotherhood; for being home base of HAMAS, which began as the self-declared Muslim Brotherhood branch in Gaza. Al-Qaida was also just another cell in the Muslim Brotherhood, which arose, it may surprise some to learn, not as an enemy of the West but Westernizing Muslims, in reaction to Ataturk’s revolution after World War I and the collapse of the Ottoman Caliphate. The Brotherhood, before it began bleeding the West was a threat to the new, post- War I regimes in the new nation-states created by the Western powers…