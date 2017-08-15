The Meaningless Rumble in VA

Excerpt from this day’s program: …There are several important facets of this latest outrage, the violence in Charlottesville, and President’s Trump initial, unscripted and clumsy statement. And the first frightening feature is the magnification of the importance of these gang members on both sides of the violence. I mean, neither side, Nazis and other white supremacists vs. the self-styled anti-Fascists, is representative as far as I know of not one microscopic percentage of the American people. I mean, who are these people who above all hunger for violence and cloak hunger in some kind of cartoon, crackpot political theory? I do not believe this gang fight is representative of American society…