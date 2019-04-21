The Meaning of the Elections

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And the big news in Israel when on my R & R was the latest round of elections that changed little but was nonetheless historic as the death knell of the ideology of the founding fathers of Israel, the social democrats led into statehood by David ben-Gurion and Golda Meir and Moshe Dayan and Itzhak Rabin etc., the secular collectivists, represented in the election by Netanyahu’s rival Blue and White trio of IDF generals. That founding generation idolized more than the traditional Jewish pursuits of scholarship and science the soldier and their loss is emblematic of the passing of a generation of Jews, these post-religious, self-styled democratic socialists who led the way into statehood and dominated the country for its first three decades…