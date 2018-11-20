The Invisible Green Line

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Today the top story domestically was the end of the coalition crisis. Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked chose to back down form their threat to leave the coalition, bring it down and go to elections, and the top story in foreign affairs was the decision of the Airbnb company based in the wackiest of American cities, San Francisco, announced it was removing from its list of short-tern rentals in 81,000 cities in in 191 countries the two hundred rentals in Judea and Samaria that Airbnb repeatedly called in its announcement “the occupied West Bank.”